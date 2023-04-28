Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.42.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $296.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.90. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

