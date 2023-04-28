Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.42.
Molina Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of MOH stock opened at $296.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.90. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.
