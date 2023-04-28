Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Short Interest Up 1,913.5% in April

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 1,913.5% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Monarch Mining Price Performance

Monarch Mining stock traded down C$0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,292. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. Monarch Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$0.49.

Get Monarch Mining alerts:

About Monarch Mining

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. It owns 295 square kilometers of mining assets, including the Beaufor mine, Croinor property, McKenzie property, Swanson property, and Beacon Mill. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Saint-Sauveur, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.