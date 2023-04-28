Monero Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.83 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $154.65 or 0.00527583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and $70.32 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,313.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00305383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00011944 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00067367 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.66 or 0.00401372 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001117 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,271,643 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

