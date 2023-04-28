MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 21,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 26,437 shares.The stock last traded at $9.22 and had previously closed at $9.19.

MoneyLion Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.94.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.94 million during the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post -6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. StepStone Group LP raised its stake in MoneyLion by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. StepStone Group LP now owns 25,384,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after acquiring an additional 974,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,199,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 612,935 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,315,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after buying an additional 471,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in MoneyLion by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,791,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 125,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MoneyLion by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 77,160 shares during the last quarter. 26.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

