MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 21,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 26,437 shares.The stock last traded at $9.22 and had previously closed at $9.19.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.94.
MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.94 million during the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post -6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.
