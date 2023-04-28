Monument Circle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MONCU) Shares Down 0.3%

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Monument Circle Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03.

Get Monument Circle Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Monument Circle Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 67.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000.

About Monument Circle Acquisition

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.