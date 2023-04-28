Moonbeam 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.01 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $220.14 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00059656 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00039984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00020628 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006529 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001136 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 627,398,587 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

