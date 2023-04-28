Moonbeam (GLMR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.95 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $218.25 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001196 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00059657 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00039914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00020625 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 627,351,289 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.