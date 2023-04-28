Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.04. 495,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,628,482. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

