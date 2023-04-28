Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $4.61 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,326. The stock has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.94%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.59.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

