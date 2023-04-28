Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,413 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 50,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,634,320,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,449,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,807,000 after purchasing an additional 391,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.52. 416,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,979. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.54. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.