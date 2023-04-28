Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $6.88 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,853 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,652 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,286 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 240,707 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $23,878,000 after acquiring an additional 24,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.28. 1,585,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,871,502. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $113.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.72.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.87%.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

