Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,432 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after buying an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after acquiring an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,727,000 after purchasing an additional 143,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,433,000 after acquiring an additional 119,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $319.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,651,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,220,988. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $334.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

