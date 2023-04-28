Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,666 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.1% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Eaton Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.91. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

