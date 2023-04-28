Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 17,663 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,999 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,663 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Intel Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 32,854,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,346,895. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. The firm has a market cap of $130.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

