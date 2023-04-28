Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 5,776 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,776 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Insider Activity

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,872. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.82. The company has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.