Morgan Stanley Raises Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target to GBX 153

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 146 ($1.82) to GBX 153 ($1.91) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.62) in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 150 ($1.87) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $4.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $4.33.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

