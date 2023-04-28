Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE) Shares Down 0.5%

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.37 and last traded at $16.37. 903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $20.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.15.

About Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF

The Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (TMFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 index. The fund seeks to track an index of 100 US stocks selected based on fundamental criteria of company growth, profitability, and stability. Weighting of holdings are determined by a combination of capital efficiency score and market-cap.

