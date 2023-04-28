M&T Bank Corp Has $6.82 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after buying an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,744 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $328,080,000 after acquiring an additional 726,433 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,582 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW traded down $2.86 on Friday, hitting $182.26. 2,293,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,052,781. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.54. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $203.44. The firm has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,524.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,380 shares of company stock worth $36,420,926. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.73.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.