M&T Bank Corp Has $8.97 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,135 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 103.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Novartis by 872.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,240,000 after buying an additional 556,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Novartis by 7.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after buying an additional 465,677 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.89.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.61. 1,400,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,583. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The company has a market cap of $217.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 69.85%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

