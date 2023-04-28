Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) PT Raised to C$15.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLLGF traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.76. 116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. engages in the provision of trucking and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Logistics and Warehousing, Specialized and Industrial Services, and U.S. and International Logistics. The LTL segment provides services in tracking, bar coding, pickup, handling and delivery of small packages, parcels, and pallets of all types of freight.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.