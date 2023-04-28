Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MTL. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares set a C$18.50 target price on Mullen Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.80.

Mullen Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MTL traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 205,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,471. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.54. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$10.83 and a twelve month high of C$15.98. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.23. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of C$502.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$496.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.1996792 EPS for the current year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

