My DeFi Pet Price Hits $0.0475 on Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for $0.0475 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $582,815.03 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000416 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00027786 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009803 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000807 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,991 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

