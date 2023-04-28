National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
National Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $30.84 on Monday. National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90.
Insider Buying and Selling at National Bankshares
In related news, Director Lawrence J. Ball acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence J. Ball bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $490,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mildred R. Johnson bought 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.34 per share, with a total value of $72,717.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,765 shares in the company, valued at $114,305.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,139 shares of company stock worth $187,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
National Bankshares Company Profile
National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.
Featured Stories
