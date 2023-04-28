National Grid (LON:NG) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.61) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on National Grid from GBX 960 ($11.99) to GBX 1,050 ($13.11) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Grid has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,108 ($13.84).

NG opened at GBX 1,143 ($14.28) on Monday. National Grid has a twelve month low of GBX 10.51 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,271.45 ($15.88). The firm has a market cap of £42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,409.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,082.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,026.47.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

