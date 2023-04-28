Navalign LLC Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Navalign LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,204 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $100.78. 1,226,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,180,551. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.44 and a 200 day moving average of $98.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Huber Research assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.65.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.