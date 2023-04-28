Navalign LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Navalign LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.6% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Stock Down 0.0 %

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.73. 1,667,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,205,377. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.11. The firm has a market cap of $218.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.