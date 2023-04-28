Navalign LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Navalign LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $617.38. The company had a trading volume of 148,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,828. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $620.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $564.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $648.50. The stock has a market cap of $257.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

