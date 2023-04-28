Navalign LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Navalign LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 103.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after buying an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,536,000 after buying an additional 151,609 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,902,000 after buying an additional 204,684 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.55. 84,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,355. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $267.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.76.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

