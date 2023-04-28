Navalign LLC Makes New $855,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 178,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.74. 26,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,421. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $117.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

