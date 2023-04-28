Navalign LLC Sells 206 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Navalign LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 36,068.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after buying an additional 1,342,881 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $182,391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after buying an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.56.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,486. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.86 and a 200-day moving average of $203.43. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $119.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

