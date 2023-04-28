Navalign LLC Sells 802 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Navalign LLC lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,459 shares of company stock worth $7,057,754. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.76. 2,170,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,290,965. The company has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

