Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.68

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.68 and traded as high as $16.94. Neogen shares last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 1,272,898 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Neogen to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth $3,928,000. Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $880,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.