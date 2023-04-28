Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives $4.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Nerdy Stock Performance

NRDY opened at $3.88 on Friday. Nerdy has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nerdy

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 98.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nerdy will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 43,603 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $118,600.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 969,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 894,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 43,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $118,600.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 969,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,503 shares of company stock valued at $464,218. Company insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nerdy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Nerdy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 552.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Nerdy by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

