Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Up 24.0% in April

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,058,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 3,273,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 147.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 15.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter worth approximately $151,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:NSRGF traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,478. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.38 and a 200-day moving average of $117.37.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

