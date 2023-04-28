NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target Cut to $21.50

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered NETSTREIT from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James downgraded NETSTREIT from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.94.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.19, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $23.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 500.03%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 209,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

