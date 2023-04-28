New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE NYCB traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $10.40. 25,351,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,593,339. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at $756,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,282,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after buying an additional 555,572 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 271,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 17,107 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

