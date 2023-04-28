Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13-2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.95-$1.08 EPS.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.17. 4,059,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,497,636. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Newell Brands by 711.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Newell Brands by 195.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Newell Brands by 95.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.