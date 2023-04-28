NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

NewMarket Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of NEU opened at $395.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.37. NewMarket has a one year low of $280.28 and a one year high of $396.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.13.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $682.56 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 10.11%.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at NewMarket

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $141,574.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NewMarket

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 33.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 133.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NewMarket

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.