NewSquare Capital LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,399 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 1.16% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF worth $10,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 775.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 441.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.96. 160,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,792. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $24.37.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

