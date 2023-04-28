NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,051,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,532,000 after acquiring an additional 151,215 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 97,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,479. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

