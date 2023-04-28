NewSquare Capital LLC Has $7.75 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. NewSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Agilis Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 393.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 257,471 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,170,040,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,600,000. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,185,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,685,974. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $99.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.30.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

