NewSquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,475 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $56,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE TD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.31. 878,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,167. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.21. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The company has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.721 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.