NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 23,554 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,554 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.1% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $24,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,728,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.84. 444,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.67. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $51.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

