NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 2,776 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 5,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.20. The stock had a trading volume of 307,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,480. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $135.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.61.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Further Reading

