NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 4,160 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Duke Energy
In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Trading Down 0.1 %
DUK stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.34. 515,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.82.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.
Duke Energy Profile
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
