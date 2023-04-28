NewSquare Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) by 158.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,280 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 1.39% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUR traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 137,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,568. The stock has a market cap of $259.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.00. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

