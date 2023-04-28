NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 2,497 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

NewSquare Capital LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.33. 642,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,043. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $42.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

