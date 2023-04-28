NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 3,265 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.09. 405,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,991. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.61 and its 200-day moving average is $248.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

