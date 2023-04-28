NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,603,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,428 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $301,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after buying an additional 3,870,385 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,802 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,651,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,239,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $76.59. 2,819,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,530,209. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average is $78.83.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

