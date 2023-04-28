NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$3.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NEE traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.36. 1,840,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,516,229. The company has a market cap of $154.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $128,490,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 11,735,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

